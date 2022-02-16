ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Up 9.7%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 544,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 786,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.
About ADM Energy (LON:ADME)
Further Reading
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.