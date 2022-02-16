ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Up 9.7%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 544,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 786,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

