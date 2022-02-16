Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.200-$13.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.20-13.75 EPS.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.39. 1,182,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,356. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $154.43 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

