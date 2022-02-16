Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.690-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.02 million.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $903,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,133 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

