Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.48

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

