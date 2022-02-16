Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.48

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.
About Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Info Service Public (AVIFY)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.