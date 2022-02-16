Adya (CVE:ADYA) Stock Price Up 50%

Shares of Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA) rose 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.
Adya Company Profile (CVE:ADYA)
