AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of AeroVironment worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3,036.48 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $138.81.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

