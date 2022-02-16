Aeternity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.53 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $34.50 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,723,892 coins and its circulating supply is 350,902,948 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

