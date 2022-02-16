Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 2,305.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 64,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 201.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEVA. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

