AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Short Interest Update

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAQ. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the third quarter worth $195,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. AF Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

