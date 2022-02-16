African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 196,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 254,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.82.
African Gold Group Company Profile (CVE:AGG)
Read More
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.