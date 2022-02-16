African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 196,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 254,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.82.

African Gold Group Company Profile (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

