Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$39.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFN. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of AFN traded up C$2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.93. 235,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,702. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$712.70 million and a P/E ratio of 61.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.