Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $15,750.00 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AGIO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. 603,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,990. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGIO. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

