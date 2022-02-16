Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.89% from the company’s previous close.
AGIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.
Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
