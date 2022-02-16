AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGM Group in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in AGM Group during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AGM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AGM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89. AGM Group has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $26.50.

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

