Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of C$0.70 per share for the quarter.

TSE AEM opened at C$65.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cormark reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$711,120.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

