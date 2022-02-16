Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

