Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502,731 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $129,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AEM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

