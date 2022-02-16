Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Shares Gap Down to $14.12

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $13.63. Airsculpt Technologies shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 261 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000.

About Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.