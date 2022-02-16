Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.03, but opened at $105.05. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $106.57, with a volume of 24,152 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.