Akash Network Market Cap Tops $174.14 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $174.14 million and $2.07 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.53 or 0.07081783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,057.54 or 0.99920765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.