Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.45% of Akouos worth $21,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Akouos in the third quarter worth about $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Akouos in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Akouos in the third quarter worth about $4,819,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Akouos by 43.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. Akouos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.