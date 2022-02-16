Akroma (AKA) Reaches Market Cap of $25,337.43

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $25,337.43 and $51.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.70 or 0.07128064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00073717 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

