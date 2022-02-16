Akumin (TSE:AKU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.39

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 7603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Akumin from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$132.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akumin Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Akumin Company Profile (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

