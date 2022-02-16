Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.
TSE:AGI opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -144.92. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -150.79%.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.
Further Reading
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.