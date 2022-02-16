Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -144.92. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -150.79%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

