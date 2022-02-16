Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 194,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 147,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

