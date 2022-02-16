Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Down to $91.25

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.25, but opened at $86.97. Albany International shares last traded at $88.16, with a volume of 471 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albany International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,994,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

