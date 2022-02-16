Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$6.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.65-6.65 EPS.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.00. 1,375,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,368. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 130.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

