Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$6.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Albemarle stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 130.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 7,595.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

