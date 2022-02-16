Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 53,400 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

