Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 9,200 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 195.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in VMware by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after buying an additional 213,783 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

