Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000.
Shares of NASDAQ ARGUU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Argus Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argus Capital (ARGUU)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU).
Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.