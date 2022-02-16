Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 36,200 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,145,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.
NYSE SYY opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
