Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 167,989 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 50,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 800,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 62,780 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average of $197.90. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

