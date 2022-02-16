Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 13,770 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OMC opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

