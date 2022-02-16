Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 13,700 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Atkore worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.66.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,781 shares of company stock worth $2,995,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

