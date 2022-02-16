Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 36,579 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,579 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.