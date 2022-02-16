Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $2.93 Million Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $433.20.

Shares of CACC opened at $547.55 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $346.49 and a one year high of $703.27. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.61.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.