Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Shares of AA stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

