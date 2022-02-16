Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $76.74 and last traded at $76.32, with a volume of 53014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.04.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,292 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

