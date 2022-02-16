Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.22 Per Share

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexander’s in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.35. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ FY2022 earnings at $17.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE:ALX opened at $256.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.59. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $246.15 and a 1 year high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alexander’s by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alexander’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander's Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

