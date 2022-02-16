Alien Worlds (TLM) Achieves Market Cap of $123.42 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $123.42 million and approximately $121.60 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00044211 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.22 or 0.07051766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,517.56 or 0.99660158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

