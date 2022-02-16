Alison Sasser Sells 128 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Alison Sasser sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $11,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,962. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

