Alison Sasser Sells 128 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Alison Sasser sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $11,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,962. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.73.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
