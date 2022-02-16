ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Down 23.4% in January

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 219,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 799,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ALJ Regional stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.74. ALJ Regional has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.78.
ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.67 million for the quarter.
ALJ Regional Company Profile
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.
