ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Down 23.4% in January

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 219,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 799,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ALJ Regional stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.74. ALJ Regional has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.78.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALJ Regional by 37.8% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 58,806 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALJ Regional in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP lifted its stake in ALJ Regional by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

