Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stake Lessened by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,372 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.96% of Alleghany worth $167,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Alleghany by 126.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE Y traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $691.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $668.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $600.77 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.