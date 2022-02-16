Alleghany (Y) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $689.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $600.77 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $668.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.12.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

