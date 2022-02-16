Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.76% of Allegion worth $90,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. Mizuho began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.