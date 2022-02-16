Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. 1,013,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 178,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 58,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,184,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

