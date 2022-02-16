Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $291.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.77. Allot Communications has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

