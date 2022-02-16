Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $289.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.77. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.