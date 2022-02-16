Alpaca Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.82 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $56.00 million and $7.82 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.65 or 0.07121159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,079.74 or 0.99915177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00053008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

